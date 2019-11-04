At 6-2, How Good are the Buffalo Bills?

This is a question that not even the coaching staff can answer right now. Buffalo keeps piling up the Ws against the worst teams in the league as they improve to a 6-2 record. I think the main issue is that they really don’t look that dominant against the teams that are clearly inferior. The play-calling continues to be a mystery as they constantly jam the ball straight up the middle on these 4th and short situations. The Bills offensive line is not good enough to convert these downs when the opponent knows exactly what is coming. At least the coaching staff finally woke up and got Singletary involved in the game from start to finish as he had his best game as a Bill.

Josh Allen did not turn the ball over, but at the same time, he just can’t seem to have that break-out game in the NFL. Throwing for under 200 yards while having ball security seems to be all the coaching staff is willing to give this young QB. It looks like he is now gun-shy… and if he is ever going to prove that he is a franchise QB, the reigns are going to have to be loosened. His best throws happen when the play breaks down and he is forced to throw on the run. The biggest positive I took out of the game was that the coaching staff came out in the 2nd half with adjustments, and shut down the Redskins running game. This is a big step forward if you compare it to staffs of the past.

As the Patriots took their first loss last night, Buffalo looks ahead to the Cleveland Browns, who have been the biggest disappointment in the NFL thus far. Don’t overlook their defense, and it is only a matter of time before the Browns offense comes to life as well. I don’t have a good feeling about this one, as Buffalo teams always seem to be the perfect slumpbusters. This is a bigger game than most would think, as many marked this down as a loss back in September. If they can get out of Cleveland with an ugly W, there is no reason 9-2 can’t be a real possibility.