Abolish Daylight Saving Time?

What do ya say? Is it time to do away with Daylight Saving Time (DST)? It seems as if just about everyone I talk to wants to see the antiquated practice go the way of the dodo. And now there’s another petition circulating, that’s getting some traction. That’s because the idea of messing with time, to accommodate farmers eons ago, is becoming increasingly dated. Studies related to DST show that changing the time in the spring and in the fall has more consequences than merely messing with levels of sunlight in the morning and in the evening. It has been found that DST also has bearings on health issues, and even crime statistics (see here).

It is interesting to note that there are some groups that want to ensure that there is more light earlier in the day, including the National Parent Teacher Association (PTA) – they feel that children require morning light to navigate their way to school. Then there are other groups chiming in along with the general populace that argue for added light later in the day – these groups include the golf industry and the barbecue industry, according to sciencealert.com.

I’m of the belief that it’s more important to have an extended day, natural light-wise, instead of getting home at 4pm in the dark. Morning is for coffee, work, and not necessarily daylight. In Buffalo, it would be great to extend daylight further into the day.

The new Change.com petition, started by Jaden Silvernagel, is asking lawmakers, U.S. Governors, and the United States Department of Health and Human Services to consider dropping the dated practice.

Lead image: Photo by Wil Stewart