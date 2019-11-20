716 Music Gives Back – A fundraiser for Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo

On Saturday, November 23, an event of the first of its kind will begin its inaugural run at Buffalo Distilling Company. A new concert series initiative called 716 Music Gives Back was created to connect people with civic engagement and music, with the first event benefiting Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo.

Local musician Sam Sugarman (lead photo, on right) created 716 Music Gives Back and joined forces with her childhood friend Jessica Traub to start the planning process alongside members of Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo, Nickel City Jews, and Buffalo Distilling Company. Sugarman realized that at a concert, people come together, and those are the events that create connections.

“As a singer/songwriter, I’m passionate about creating common ground for our stories by writing about the different emotional experiences we share,” said Sugarman. “I wanted to bring this to a new level by partnering with and creating awareness around different organizations in Buffalo whose missions make a significant positive difference in our community and beyond.”

Sugarman and Traub decided to begin this series by benefiting Holocaust Resource Center for many reasons, including having had family members who survived the Holocaust.

“As a third generation Holocaust survivor, I was thrilled to be part of an event that supports Holocaust education,” said Traub. “My family’s experience in the Holocaust helped me have a great appreciation for life. It is our responsibility to educate the next generation about social justice, civic responsibility, and human rights.”

Holocaust Resource Center of Buffalo has been serving the Buffalo community for nearly four decades with the mission of teaching the lessons of the Holocaust, remembering the survivors and victims, and by promoting social justice, civic responsibility and human rights. Through the HRC, there is a Speakers Bureau, where nine local Holocaust survivors travel to schools and communities to share their stories. Other programming includes teacher workshops, museum trips, museum exhibits and a large library of resources on how to teach the Holocaust – all for the purpose of education.

Upon hearing Sugarman’s idea for the concert benefit, Elizabeth Schram, director of Holocaust Resource Center, was immediately intrigued.

“Sam came to me with the idea and it sounded like a great opportunity for the organization,” said Schram. “This is something we’ve never done before and an opportunity to reach a new demographic.”

There are three groups of local performers set to take the stage that night, including GirlCrush and Whether the Weather. Sugarman will also lend her singing talents to the event and will be performing with Frank Grizanti (lead image, on left) as well.

One of the performers for the event, Cortney Chyme of GirlCrush, realizes the parallels of combining music with inclusion and philanthropy.

“Music is the language of the soul,” said Chyme, inset photo on left. “It has the force that brings people together to share in the message of a song. For an event such as this one, that is bringing together people from all walks of life, music will assist in getting attendees to open up and connect with one another.”

716 Music Gives Back benefiting Holocaust Resource Center

Live music from GirlCrush, Whether the Weather and Sam Shugs & Frank Grizanti

Basket raffles

Saturday, November 23 from 8-11 p.m.

Buffalo Distilling Company – 860 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14210

Tickets

$9 in advance, $10 at the door

Facebook event

Find out more information about 716 Music Gives Back:

Instagram: @716musicgivesback

Find out more information about Holocaust Resource Center:

Instagram: @hrcbuffalo

Facebook