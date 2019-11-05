Five Points ripples outward with the opening of The Barre Studio

The success of the Five Points neighborhood continues to ripple outward. Remember back in 2016, when 339 Rhode Island was just wrapping up? It was an incredible milestone for the neighborhood, which was gaining some speed at the time. This particular building had been “in the works” for years, and no one actually knew if the right people, at the right time, would step in to save it. It was in pretty rough shape. Also, the Five Points success stories had not begun to directly impact surrounding neighborhoods, but that was soon to change. As luck would have it, the new building owners – Paul Lamparelli, Jocelyn E. Gordon, Charles Gordon, and Kevin Helfer – swooped in and rescued the sad sack circa-1895 12-unit structure.
Today, 339 Rhode Island has a new tenant, after getting off to a wobbly commercial start. The Barre Studio, owned and operated by Melissa Whaley, is the latest health and fitness offering on the city’s West Side. This is The Barre Studio’s second location – the first being in the town of Hamburg. The studio, which first opened in 2015, offers ballet based barre classes.
After almost 5 years in Hamburg, we are expanding downtown to an area that is emerging beautifully.
“What makes our studio special is the incredible community that has grown over the past 5 years. Five Points really spoke to me as a perfect part of Buffalo to continue to grow in and call home,“ says owner Melissa Whaley, who will focus primarily on early mornings, early evenings and Saturdays at launch.
Whaley anticipates The Barre Studio to open on Monday, December 2, featuring “a tenured teaching staff that cares about clients’ needs, a boutique, beautiful space, and well-earned rewards for holding yourself accountable.”