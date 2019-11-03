For those interested in topics that include education and transportation, frontline arts and climate justice, and immigration and housing, you will want to attend the 3rd Annual Anti-Displacement Summit, organized by Our City Builds. The overarching goal of this summit is to “build community wealth through shared power.” Attendees to the summit will be able to participate in intersectional workshops, designed to spark conversations that will ultimately translate to action. Other items of interest include:
- National broadcast journalist Laura Flanders, of The Laura Flanders Show, will be at the Summit for the Buffalo premiere of the special report “Making Buffalo Our City.”
- A panel conversation with local activists interviewed for the report will immediately follow the screening.
- Attendees are invited to take a lunchtime tour of PUSH Buffalo’s Green Development Zone and learn more about Our City Builds.
About “Making Buffalo Our City” from The Laura Flanders Show – “How do you revitalize a city without gentrifying it? In this episode of the Laura Flanders Show, Laura goes to Buffalo, New York, where years of post-industrial stagnation have recently yielded to new economic growth. She interviews grassroots activists working to make sure that this local renaissance leaves their city more inclusive and equitable – not less. She explores how progressive, intersectional organizations are helping to create affordable housing and provide job training while fighting for social and environmental justice.”
The Summit is free to attend and open to the public. Childcare and lunch will be provided. Attendees can RSVP here.
Who: Organized by the Our City Builds coalition. Free and open to the public.
When: Saturday, November 16th from 9:30am to 4:00pm
Where: The former Buffalo Public School 77, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213
For more information on Our City Builds, visit www.ourcitybflo.org.
Listen to the special report about Our City Builds here: lauraflanders.org