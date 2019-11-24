24 Hours in Buffalo: DIY Workshops for the Holiday Season

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino
24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.
Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!
DIY Workshops for the Holiday Season
Many are gearing up to do some serious shopping in anticipation of the holidays, but the giving season is also a great time to sign up for a DIY workshop. You can learn some new skills, create a unique project or product for your home, or even get a jump on your holiday gifts by making something homemade to give friends and family. We found a handful of locations offering workshops throughout the rest of November that could prove very useful this holiday season – from culinary to gifts to décor.
Those looking to decorate their homes with unique repurposed wood decor and signs can check out the offerings at Loaded Lumber Studio at 223 South Park Avenue. Guests can attend one of their public workshops or schedule a private party for a group. They offer workshops throughout the end of November, see the schedule here.
If you’re hoping to bring some food gifts to the Thanksgiving or Christmas table, there are some great workshops coming up. FairyCakes offers a Thanksgiving Pie Making class on November 16 at their shop (289 Parkside Avenue), where you can learn the basics of making apple, pumpkin, and pecan pies, and leave with some materials to make your own at home. Tickets are available here.
For those wanting to learn how to ferment, or give their friends and family a pickled gift, Barrel & Brine is offering a Kimchi 101 class at on November 17 at 155 Chandler Street, Suite #3. Guests can enjoy drinks, a brief workshop on the history of fermentation and kimchi, hands on demos, and a dinner featuring the product. Tickets are available here.
For more decorative projects, check out the schedule at MuseJar at 17 Elm Street in East Aurora. They’re offering a slew of holiday arts and craft workshops this month, from scarfs to bottle brush trees, holiday cards and envelopes, and more.
Those interested in creating wreaths for their homes or to gift to friends can attend a winter wreath workshop on November 20, presented by Heirloom Soul Florals at 80 Main Street in Lockport. This workshop features light appetizers, wine and beer, too. Tickets are available here.
The Buffalo Botanical Gardens is also offering a make it-take it Thanksgiving floral arrangement workshop on November 25 & 26 at 2655 South Park Avenue. Tickets are available here.
Those who love to bring wine to a holiday celebration or give wine as a gift to friends and family will want to check out the upcoming Thanksgiving wines workshops on November 23 & 26 at Winkler & Samuels, located at 500 Seneca Street. You can learn about the best wines to pair with a Thanksgiving meal, all while sample six different wines and cheeses. Tickets are available here.
FEATURED EVENTS: November 15-30
Annual Studio Artist Exhibit Opening Reception
November 16
5:00-9:00PM
Buffalo Arts Studio, 2495 Main Street, Suite 500
Buffalo Arts Studio’s annual Studio Artist Exhibition will feature the works of over 32 resident artists and over 100 pieces, ranging from paintings, to sculptures, ceramics and jewelry. The opening reception will include donation-based wine and beer, refreshments by Ashker’s Juice Bar and Current Catering. The exhibit will remain open through December 21.
Liquor & Letterpress
November 16
6:00-9:00PM
Western New York Book Arts Center, 468 Washington Street
Tickets: $35 pre-sale, $40 at the door
The Western New York Book Arts Center will host its 5th annual fundraiser, featuring tastings from local distilleries and signature cocktails, live music, food from Fat Bob’s Smokehouse and FairyCakes Cupcakery, and an art and basket raffle. There will also be letterpress demonstrations where visitors can create hand printed items to take home. All proceeds benefit the WNY Book Arts Center. Get your tickets here.
5th Annual 80s Party for FeedMore WNY
November 22
9:00PM-2:00AM
Milkie’s on Elmwood, 522 Elmwood Avenue
Tickets: $5 Donation at the door
Put on your finest 80s attire and dancing kicks and head to Milkie’s for an all-night party to benefit FeedMore WNY. Featuring performances by two DJs, photo booth, door prizes, and a prize to the wearer of the best 80s costume. Donations of non-perishable food items will also be collected at the door. More info here.
Poinsettia & Railway Exhibit
November 29-January 30
10:00AM – 4:30PM
Buffalo Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Avenue
Tickets: $12.50
Visitors to the Botanical Gardens during the holiday season can enjoy a variety of displays featuring two holiday staples – lush, colorful poinsettias and miniature model trains winding through numerous displays. This exhibit is included in the cost of admission. Purchase tickets here or at the door.
Fall Makers & Shakers: Boozy Artisan Market
November 29-30
11:00AM-5:00PM
Buffalo Grand Hotel, 120 Church Street
Tickets: $5.00
Jumping into the holiday shopping season doesn’t have to be overwhelming – if there are a few strong beverages involved. This two-day event will feature a shopping market supplied by Buffalo’s local small businesses and artisans, and some boozy delights to keep your spirits up, including a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Mimosa Bar, cash bar and free booze samples. Tickets available here.
Small Business Saturday Kickoff Breakfast
November 30
10:00AM-12:00PM
Market Arcade, 617 Main Street
Start the holiday shopping season off on the right foot by supporting our local small businesses, and enjoying free coffee and donuts! Buffalo Place will offer the first 250 shoppers at the Market Arcade building free coffee from OverWinter Coffee and donuts from Paula’s Donuts. Get a jumpstart on your holiday gift purchases and give our local economy a boost!
