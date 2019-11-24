24 Hours in Buffalo: Festive Fall

The 24 Hours in Buffalo Series is sponsored by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

24 Hours in Buffalo is a bi-weekly series we’ve launched to give our readers the rundown on places to explore and things to do in the coming weeks – whether you’re here for a quick visit and are hoping to squeeze in a mini adventure or two, or you’re a local looking for ideas on where to take your out-of-town guests, or you’re simply stumped on what to do with an upcoming free weekend.

Each article will be a little different, but look for features on a variety of urban adventures – from history tours, to arts exhibits, places to grab a bite, festivals, and more. We hope you discover something new to love about the Queen City!

Festive Fall: Festivals to Check Out Before the Season Ends!

The holiday season is looming, but that doesn’t mean we’re ready to say farewell to autumn just yet. There’s still plenty of time to get out and enjoy the fall season and plenty of festivals happening in early November to do just that.

For Western New York beer and wine lovers, there are a few events coming up that you should definitely check out. Holiday Valley will host its 16th annual “Beer & Wine Festival” on November 9, featuring over 100 craft beers and wines from New York State. The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will host its “Joy of Music & Wine Festival” on November 13 at Kleinhans Music Hall, featuring art from local vendors, wine from the Niagara and Chautauqua wine trails, and beer from Flying Bison Brewery. Craft beer and wine lovers can also sample to their hearts delight at Buffalo Riverworks’ “Bottles & Bites: Flavors of Fall” event on November 15.

Dinosaur lovers of all ages can check out DinoFEST at the Buffalo Museum of Science. The after-hours, adults-only event will take place on Friday, November 8 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. The main event for kids will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Guests can visit dinosaur themed exhibits, excavate fossils from a foam pit, sift for minerals, walk like dinosaurs, and meet two life-like dinosaurs!

Those who enjoy arts and crafts will have a variety of local craft shows to choose from. The Clarence Arts & Crafts Society presents their annual holiday show on November 2 and 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. featuring over 50 local artisans. The 35th annual Christmas in the Country takes place at the Erie County Fairgrounds from November 7-10, featuring over 400 artisans, food trucks, craft beer and wine, and more. Knox Farm will host its annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Show on November 9-10 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., featuring over 70 artisans from New York State.

FEATURED EVENTS: Nov 1 – 15, 2019

November 1 | 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

1285 Elmwood Avenue

The last M&T FIRST FRIDAY will be held on Friday, November 1. This weekend will be your last opportunity to walk the Albright-Knox’s Elmwood campus prior to the new construction begins. Admission to part of the museum and select events are free for everyone. Certain events are available for a fee. Admission to Anthony McCall: Dark Rooms, Solid Light is Pay What You Wish.

November 2, 10 am–9 pm

November 3, 10 am–5 pm The Albright-Knox’s Elmwood Avenue campus will be temporarily closed for construction starting November 4, 2019. Albright-Knox Northland, a new project space at 612 Northland Avenue, will open on January 17, 2020. The new Buffalo AKG Art Museum is expected to open in 2022 on the Elmwood Avenue campus.

Wednesday, November 6 | 7:00 p.m.

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center

The 9th Ward at Babeville, 341 Delaware Avenue

The 11th Season of Buffalo Science & Art Cabaret – an event series that celebrates the intersection of science and art – will feature “Ten Thousand Spaceships,” an evening of poetry and science presented by Yun Wang. Wang is a Caltech cosmetologist, award-winning poet, and translator of ancient Chinese poetry. Wang will perform poetry readings and discuss the connections between her creative and scientific work, accompanied by musicians from The Vorechestra.

November 9 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, 153 Franklin Street

FREE

A weeklong celebration of youth literacy concludes with this all-day showcase of children’s books, featuring work by award-winning authors and illustrators. Kids can interact with the authors at various book signings, readings and presentations. The event is free to attend!

November 10 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street

Tickets: $25

Celebrate the holiday and show your patriotic spirit by attending a live performance in honor of our brave veterans and first responders, featuring The American Bombshells performing with the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas. Tickets are available here.

November 14 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Hotel Henry Urban Resort & Conference Center, 444 Forest Avenue

Tickets: $50

Join the merchants of Elmwood Village for this event benefitting Roswell Park’s Courage of Carly Fund. The event features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, live music, basket auction, games and more. All proceeds benefit Roswell Park.

November 15 | 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Explore n’ More Museum, 130 Main Street

Tickets: $35-45

Leave the kids at home and explore the new Explore n’ More digs. The evening will feature a celebration of year-end traditions from cultures around the world, including hands on activities, food and drink stations, and live music. Tickets can be purchased here.

