2019 Artists in Buffalo is Popping Up on Elmwood

For years, we’ve been talking about filling up empty storefronts with pop-up vendors. In fact, one initiative has been underway in Downtown Buffalo that has been very successful. That initiative has even led to some pop-up entrepreneurs branching out into brick and mortar businesses.
Now, the Artists in Buffalo board is getting into the act. This holiday season they are setting up two pop up art shops at 500 Elmwood, a property that is owned by Sinatra & Company.
For years, the 500 Block of Elmwood has struggled to find an identity, and while things are finally looking brighter due to current large scale investments in the neighborhood by Sinatra & Company and Ellicott Development, the 500 Block of Elmwood could use a little extra bolstering, especially during the holiday season.
A great way to avoid the last minute crush at the malls while supporting local artists.
On Friday, December 13, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and Saturday and Sunday, December 14 and 15, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, 500 Elmwood will come to life with two pop up art shops featuring items that include paintings, note cards, jewelry, pottery, quilts, and scarves. The will also be holiday music, refreshments, and other spirited holiday surprises.
This will be a wonderful opportunity to support our local artists who depend on the holiday season for sales and exposure to new customers. These types of pop-up shops also had vitality to commercial districts. Hopefully is this new initiative by The Artists in Buffalo Board goes well, we will see additional pop-up efforts come to pass in the future, possibly throughout the year?
For additional information on Artists in Buffalo popping up on Elmwood, visit this Facebook page. Also check out the Facebook event page.