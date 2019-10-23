Wrecking Buffalo: 135 Manhattan Avenue

A decrepit, but unusual, set of buildings along Manhattan Avenue may be heading to the landfill. 135 Manhattan Avenue LLC, an affiliate of Cimnelli Development Company Inc., is seeking Preservation Board approval to take down three rear structures as 135 Manhattan Avenue. From the application, the “owner is seeking the demolition because of the safety concerns due to the poor condition of the buildings.”
Sutton Architecture deems the buildings demo-worthy:
As per your request, we conducted a structural investigation for the roof condition of the three buildings located at the above stated address. It is our professional opinion that the current structural integrity of the three building creates an unsafe condition for you and your employees to complete the necessary abatement of the roofing material located on this building.
We strongly advise you conduct a controlled demolition of these three structures in order to ensure the safety of the workers on site.
Two of the buildings are nondescript-
The property is east of Ciminelli’s Highland Park development where the first phase of apartment buildings was recently completed. The Preservation Board will review the demolition request at its meeting next Thursday.