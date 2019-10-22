VIDEO: Chef’s expands with new location, Chef’s “On The Go”

The Witches Ball, Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience, hosted by Buffalo Rising is back @ Statler City on Saturday, October 26 from 7 PM to 1 AM. This epic dance party, is six events in one – 6 Stages, 6 Hours, 6 ways to party; dance the night away, see your future, voyeur the macabre, and enjoy the live music.

The Witches Ball features more than 200 local artists, psychics, musicians, DJs, and performers for one night only! This year, it’s a tale of two parties: Glamour and Gore, which represents the best of everything “Halloween” – beautiful full moons, enchanting witches, howling werewolves, mysterious creatures, and all the things that go bump in the night.

When you roll up to the Genesee Street entrance of Statler City (across from the Convention Center) you will be greeted by vintage hearses, and some of Buffalo’s Best Food Trucks, including ABV. Become Buffalo famous, by posing in front of the step n’ repeat, which will automatically enter you into our virtual costume contest hosted by Adam Boyd. Photos will be taken at the event by the newest and hottest camera, the Apple iPhone 11 Pro in portrait mode, and uploaded live to our Witches Ball Facebook page. Also, be on the lookout for the Living Dead Girls, who will be recording their podcast The Living Dead Girls: A True Crime & Unsolved Mysteries Podcast and may stop you for an interview.

Our fabulous Queens of Dragdom will once again werq the courtyard stage to bring some of the world’s finest ladies to life. The Coven Dance Crew will kick the party off, after you wander through Salem 716, Hell’s Harlot’s will put a spell on you that will keep you dancing the whole night!

The Golden Ball Room will feature back-to-back musical guests, XOXO Pop Band and The Nerds Gone Wild of WNY. Extroverted-introverts might consider jamming with SE2 Silent Disco which has been tripled in size from 2018. But whatever you do, “Don’t Look in the Basement” or if you dare wander to the lower level, formerly Club Rendezvous, and see our gorey side – just watch where you step, the floor is slippery when wet!

Meander through Slashville USA, (The Terrace Ballroom) and be greeted by some great American Singing Legends. The evening will feature, DJ Crespo; A Man in Black: The Johnny Cash Experience – Andrew J. Reimers and band pay homage to the legendary singer/guitarist; The Leroy Townes Band; The Jillian Eliza Band; and The Rotten Georgia Peaches, who will play a blistering set of southern fried rock.

Our Psychic Lounge hosted by Buffalo’s own haunted story-teller, Mason Winfield, will feature Psychic Mediums, Tarot Card readers, and more. Including a special guest from the Lily Dale Assembly, Reverend Simon. His readings are blends of his spirituality and intuition. His guidance comes with healing, as well as connection to the elders. And always, he offers evidence that life continues after what we call death.

Our VIP area has been expanded, there’s a secret room only the most courageous dare to enter – the Georgian Ball room, which is fit for royalty. Just watch where you are going, we don’t want you to lose your head! The VIP lounge is located on the mezzanine level, and is open from 8 p.m. to Midnight. This year we have upgraded the experience to include an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, carving station, and dessert cart. Exclusive acts include, Rabbit Jaw; Carina and the Six String Preacher; and Fever Pitch String Quartet, featuring members of the BPO; wandering musicians will serenade your evening, as well.

Roaming our halls will also be Buffalo Aerial Dance, Showstarter’s stilt walkers and go-go dancers, as well as The infamous, International Performance Artist, Boom Boom will be joining us this year! Lucky for us, Boom Boom was swinging through town and decided to add us as a stop. Boom Boom travels the world performing, but was last in residence at Cirque Le Soir Dubai, “The UAE’s most scandalous nightclub.” Originally launched in London in 2009, Cirque le Soir has quickly become home to A-List celebrities, including the likes of Rihanna, Cara Delevingne, Usher, and Lady Gaga, to name but a few.

And that’s not even everything!

2019 LINE-UP

2019 Witches Ball @ Statler City

7:00 PM to 1:00 AM

$40 General Admission | $150 VIP

In keeping with the theme, each of the Statler’s main ballrooms will be transformed into the following Glorious or Gorey-ous experiences.

Salem 716, presented by Mark Madden, Maddgrafix

7:00 PM DJKeeter/Lustea

8:00 PM Squeeze and Thanks

8:45 PM B’Witched Performance Art

9:00 PM Coffin Hook

9:45 PM Hell’s Harlots

10:00 PM B’Witched Performance Art

10:00 PM Potent J

10:30 PM Notixx

11:00 PM Hell’s Harlots

11:15 PM The WAZ Trio

MIDNIGHT B’Witched Performance Art

12:15 PM Surfin Cadavers

1:00 AM DJ Lustea/Keeter

ALL NIGHT

Legends Art Gallery & Light Show with original artwork by Mark Madden | Terror Technologies | Spunout Fire Hoopers

Courtyard Catwalk, presented by Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx, featuring:

Coven Dance Crew

Buffalo Aerial Dance

I ❤️ Burlesque

Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx

Slashville USA, presented by Reflex Productions, Elías Benavídes

Emcee DJ Crespo

7:30 PM ‘A Man in Black:’ The Johnny Cash Experience

8:30 PM The Jillian Eliza Band

9:30 PM Leroy Townes Band

10:30 PM The Rotten Georgia Peaches

MIDNIGHT DJ Crespo

The Golden Ballroom, presented by Buffalo Rising & DJ Sunglasses Mike

Emcee DJ Sunglasses Mike

7:30 PM XOXO Pop Band

9:15 PM Nerds Gone Wild in WNY

12:30 AM DJ Sunglasses Mike

ALL NIGHT

SE² Silent Disco with DJ Scafetta

“Don’t Look in the Basement”, presented by 125 Art Collective, C.P. Abbott Photography, & Photography by Nico

7:00 PM DJ Colin Patrick

9:00 PM N3wt

11:00 PM Dave Sif B2B Chad Lock

ALL NIGHT

International Performance Artist, Boom Boom | Magician Joe Maxwell

VIP Experience

Our VIP area has been expanded, to include both the Mezzanine which overlooks the Statler Courtyard and the Georgian Ball room, which is fit for royalty. The VIP Experience is open from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, carving station, and dessert cart.

Exclusive acts include,

8:00 PM Rabbit Jaw

9:30 PM Carina & The Six String Preacher

11:00 PM Fever Pitch String Quartet

As well as, wandering string musicians to serenade your evening.

Psychic Lounge (ALL NIGHT)

presented by supernatural historian & author, Mason Winfield

A treasured feature of the annual Witches Ball is our Psychic Lounge, where guests can sneak away from the festive mayhem to catch a moment of counsel from the other world. A handful of readers and psychic mediums will be waiting in the atmospheric lounge/bar area to offer their insights. It will be a perfect night for a visit with the other side.

Halloween is more than just a party,” says Winfield. “It’s also a prime night to go within and try to reach back to the ancestors. The two avenues really do belong together. The Witches Ball is one of the few events you will ever attend at which you can experience them both.

Visit the Psychic Lounge while Mercury is in Retrograde, and learn what awaits you in 2020 and beyond!

Black Carpet | Virtual Costume Contest, hosted by Adam Boyd

8 PM to MIDNIGHT

Photography by Buffalo Rising

Walk our Black Carpet and get a photo taken by the latest and greatest Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the upgraded portrait mode, and be automatically entered into our virtual costume contest. All photos will be uploaded LIVE to The Witches Ball Facebook page (@witchesballbuffalo) and automatically entered into our Virtual Costume Contest. Categories include:

Best Overall Costume

Best Group Costume

Best Couples Costume

Most Glamourous | Goriest

People’s Choice – the committee will choose 3-5 top costumes and open them up for voting – 24 hours to vote. Voting will open Monday AM and Close Tuesday AM. Winners will be announced via @witchesballbuffalo Facebook page and should contact us to claim their prize.

Start planning those costumes!

Over $1,000 in prizes provided by 20+ local businesses.

Plus…

Vintage Hearses | Food Trucks | Zombies | Stilt Walkers | Hoopers | Go Go Dancers | Joe Mock, Balloon Brothers | Step and Repeat | Video Projections | Buffalo Braid Babes | WNY Paranormal Society

Registration support provided by Nickel City Renegade Roller Derby. Ride sharing is encouraged.

This year’s 2019 Witches Ball is sponsored by CJ Sound | MaddTat2 | SE2 Silent Disco | Buffalo Rising

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit witchesballbuffalo.com.

Space is limited. This event is for ages 21 and up.