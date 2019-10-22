VIDEO: Chef’s expands with new location, Chef’s “On The Go”

Chef’s “On The Go” opened on #NationalPastaDay, Thursday, October 17 in Williamsville Place, located at the intersection of Sheridan and International Drive. The new location compliments the original downtown destination at 291 Seneca Street as “Home of the World Famous Spaghetti Parm.”
The Chef’s On The Go experience allows customers to come in, phone in or use the app on their mobile device to place their order. The menu features many Chef’s favorites – including the cheesy Spaghetti Parm.
Enjoy your meal inside, take it out, or if ordered ahead, use th convenient Pick Up Window.
“People want their food served fast, but with the same quality they have come to expect with our special recipes and dishes, fresh baked bread, famous sauce, and Spaghetti Parm.” Said owner, Lou Billittier.
There are plans now to franchise Chef’s across the U.S. This location will serve as the flag ship for that initiative.
