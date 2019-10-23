The Witches Ball, Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience is back at Statler City this Saturday!

The Witches Ball, Buffalo’s best immersive Halloween experience, hosted by Buffalo Rising is back @ Statler City on Saturday, October 26 from 7 PM to 1 AM. This epic dance party, is six events in one – 6 Stages, 6 Hours, 6 ways to party; dance the night away, see your future, voyeur the macabre, and enjoy the live music.
The Witches Ball features more than 200 local artists, psychics, musicians, DJs, and performers for one night only! This year, it’s a tale of two parties: Glamour and Gore, which represents the best of everything “Halloween” – beautiful full moons, enchanting witches, howling werewolves, mysterious creatures, and all the things that go bump in the night.
2019 Witches Ball @ Statler City
7:00 PM to 1:00 AM
$40 General Admission | $150 VIP
Click here for tickets.
Click here for a full descriptions of the nights activities.
Plan your evening, with 6 stages and more than 200 performers, there’s a lot to see and do.
Here’s a run down of the 2019 stage schedules.
2019 Witches Ball @ Statler City
7:00 PM to 1:00 AM
$40 General Admission | $150 VIP
In keeping with the theme, each of the Statler’s main ballrooms will be transformed into the following Glorious or Gorey-ous experiences.
Salem 716, presented by Mark Madden, Maddgrafix
7:00 PM DJKeeter/Lustea
8:00 PM Squeeze and Thanks
8:45 PM B’Witched Performance Art
9:00 PM Coffin Hook
9:45 PM Hell’s Harlots
10:00 PM B’Witched Performance Art
10:00 PM Potent J
10:30 PM Notixx
11:00 PM Hell’s Harlots
11:15 PM The WAZ Trio
12:00 AM Gala
12:15 AM Surfin Cadavers
1:00 AM DJ Lustea/Keeter
ALL NIGHT
Legends Art Gallery & Light Show with original artwork by Mark Madden | Terror Technologies | Live Art by Tim Martin | Balloon Brothers
Courtyard Catwalk, presented by Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx, featuring:
Coven Dance Crew
Buffalo Aerial Dance
I ❤️ Burlesque
Dragged Out with Jayme Coxx
Slashville USA, presented by Reflex Productions, Elías Benavídes
Emcee DJ Crespo
7:30 PM ‘A Man in Black:’ The Johnny Cash Experience
8:30 PM The Jillian Eliza Band
9:30 PM Leroy Townes Band
10:30 PM The Rotten Georgia Peaches
12:00 AM DJ Crespo
The Golden Ballroom, presented by Buffalo Rising & DJ Sunglasses Mike
Emcee DJ Sunglasses Mike
7:30 PM XOXO Pop Band
9:15 PM Nerds Gone Wild in WNY
12:30 AM DJ Sunglasses Mike
ALL NIGHT
SE² Silent Disco with DJ Scafetta
“Don’t Look in the Basement”, presented by 125 Art Collective, C.P. Abbott Photography, & Photography by Nico
7:00 PM Colin Patrick
9:00 PM N3wt
11:00 PM Dave Sif B2B Chad Lock
ALL NIGHT
International Performance Artist, Boom Boom | Magician Joe Maxwell
VIP Experience | $150
Our VIP area has been expanded, to include both the Mezzanine which overlooks the Statler Courtyard and the Georgian Ball room, which is fit for royalty. The VIP Experience is open from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres, carving station, and dessert cart.
Exclusive acts include,
8:00 PM Rabbit Jaw
9:30 PM Carina & The Six String Preacher
11:00 PM Fever Pitch String Quartet
As well as, wandering string musicians to serenade your evening.
Psychic Lounge (ALL NIGHT)
presented by supernatural historian & author, Mason Winfield
A treasured feature of the annual Witches Ball is our Psychic Lounge, where guests can sneak away from the festive mayhem to catch a moment of counsel from the other world. A handful of readers and psychic mediums will be waiting in the atmospheric lounge/bar area to offer their insights. It will be a perfect night for a visit with the other side.
Halloween is more than just a party,” says Winfield. “It’s also a prime night to go within and try to reach back to the ancestors. The two avenues really do belong together. The Witches Ball is one of the few events you will ever attend at which you can experience them both.
Visit the Psychic Lounge while Mercury is in Retrograde, and learn what awaits you in 2020 and beyond!
Black Carpet | Virtual Costume Contest, hosted by Adam Boyd
8 PM to MIDNIGHT
Photography by Buffalo Rising
Walk our Black Carpet and get a photo taken by the latest and greatest Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the upgraded portrait mode, and be automatically entered into our virtual costume contest. All photos will be uploaded LIVE to The Witches Ball Facebook page (@witchesballbuffalo) and automatically entered into our Virtual Costume Contest. Categories include:
Best Overall Costume
Best Group Costume
Best Couples Costume
Most Glamourous | Goriest
People’s Choice – the committee will choose 3-5 top costumes and open them up for voting – 24 hours to vote. Voting will open Monday AM and Close Tuesday AM. Winners will be announced via @witchesballbuffalo Facebook page and should contact us to claim their prize.
Start planning those costumes!
Over $1,000 in prizes provided by 20+ local businesses.
Parking and Directions
Please enter through the Genessee Street doors. The Delaware doors will be EXIT ONLY.
Buffalo Rising encourages ride-sharing!
If you plan to drive, there are plenty of parking ramps and surface lots around Statler City. And of course there’s always street parking, if you are lucky enough to snag a spot! You can also reserve your parking spot in advance through Pay2Park.com.
Registration support provided by Nickel City Renegade Roller Derby.
Plus…
Vintage Hearses | Food Trucks | Zombies | Stilt Walkers | Hoopers | Go Go Dancers | Joe Mock, Balloon Brothers | Step and Repeat | Video Projections | Buffalo Braid Babes | WNY Paranormal Society
This year’s 2019 Witches Ball is sponsored by CJ Sound | MaddTat2 | SE2 Silent Disco | Buffalo Rising
For more information, or to buy tickets, visit witchesballbuffalo.com.
Space is limited. This event is for ages 21 and up.