West Side Bazaar finds a new home on Niagara Street

The wait is over. The West Side Bazaar has settled on a new home at 1432 Niagara Street. The building will not only provide the Bazaar with ample room to expand its offerings, it will join myriad other business enterprises opening on the street.
“We’re thrilled about this development and are looking forward to transforming a vacant building into a destination for the West Side community,” said Carolynn Welch. “We hope the new Bazaar will help spur more development on Niagara Street. Moreover, it will continue to give low-income and refugee entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate a business in our City.”
1432 Niagara Street will:
- Provide more storage areas, upgraded kitchen equipment and additional seating to serve more customers,
- Accommodate both the West Side and growing Riverside refugee communities, and
- House a variety of businesses, including restaurants, retailers, service providers and non-profits.
The new building, owned by WEDI, will be three times larger than the former Bazaar. Actually, this is the third time that the Bazaar has expanded to the point where it needed a new building in order to accommodate its wide range of tenants. And at any given time, there are new entrepreneurs looking to move into the incubator. This latest home for the Bazaar will not only provide for the mounting demand, it will also allocate space for additional community resources and events.
Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-Designate Eric Gertler said, “ESD is proud to support the upcoming expansion of the West Side Bazaar , which attracts many tourists each year, supports low-income families and provides the region with unique gift items and food from around the world.”
It is anticipated that the new Bazaar will open in spring of 2021.