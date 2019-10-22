The Longest Running Beer Event in NY now hosted by Tim Herzog, Flying Bison Brewing

Pizza Plant Transit’s Annual Beer Tasting is entering its 31st year, making it New York’s longest running beer event. On Wednesday, October 23, Pizza Plant Transit host local beer wizard and brewer, Tim Herzog (owner, Flying Bison Brewing) as he enlightens and entertains attendees with his vast depth of knowledge on each beer sampled
At this event, newly named, Tim’s Beer Show, guests will receive a dozen 4 ounce samples of world class craft beers, grouped in three groups, each light to stronger, or pale to sour to keep attendee engaged and taste buds awake, as well as a logo goblet to keep, and Pizza Plant breadsticks served through out the event.
Tickets are $40. Click here for tickets or information.