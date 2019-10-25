Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Solar Farm Planned for South Buffalo Site

A 25-acre farm is proposed for South Buffalo.  A solar farm.  BQ Energy Development of Wappingers Falls, New York is seeking to lease a capped landfill from the City to construct a 5 MW AC plant consisting of 19,000 solar panels.  The site is located at 304 Abby Street between the TESLA factory to the north and the Hydro-Air Components factory to the south.

The solar panels would use concrete ballasted racking to secure panels in place on top of a portion of the closed Alltift landfill, without penetrating the surface at a cost of approximately $10-15 million. The Project would interconnect to National Grid’s area infrastructure under the New York State Standardized Interconnection Requirements for Distributed Generation. The Project would require a transformer and small amount of switchgear.

The developer is exploring the possibility of obtaining incentives from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.  The developer is seeking a lease with the City for the property.

