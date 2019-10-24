Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Second Stitch: Yarn & Fabric Pop-up Sale

Earlier in the year, we covered on Stitch Buffalo’s recent growth spurt on Niagara Street (see here). Stitch Buffalo continues to evolve as an inspirational resource that not only opens its doors to the community to utilize its textile resources, it also cultivates an inclusive atmosphere for those who typically don’t have access to sewing supplies and education revolving around stitchery (refugees for example). 

On Saturday, November 9, from 10 AM to 1 PM, Stitch Buffalo will be hosting a Yarn & Fabric Pop-up Sale, where textile enthusiasts can purchase yarn, knitting needles, crochet hooks, quilting and apparel fabric, thread, zippers, buttons, etc., all for drastically reduced prices (in most cases at least 75% off retail prices). 

“It’s a perfect opportunity for artists throughout the community to visit our vibrant space and stock up on supplies they need, rescue items for reuse, and save money! We hope the creative people of Buffalo can bring these materials to life in their own creations.” – Stitch Buffalo

All of the proceeds from the sale will be used to further the programming at Stitch Buffalo. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about this incredible non-profit organization, while socking up on some textile supplies for winter sewing projects.

Saturday, November 9, 2019

10am–1pm

1215 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

Event details at www.stitchbuffalo.org | Also see Facebook event

*Bring a reusable bag to take advantage of the “$5 Fill a Bag” fabric section

