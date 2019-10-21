Second round of 2019 Love Your Block funding recipients.

The second round of 2019 Love Your Block mini-grant recipients has been announced by Mayor Byron W. Brown and the City of Buffalo Division of Citizen Services. Altogether, 22 winners were chosen to receive beautification and revitalization funding up to $1,000.
“I congratulate all the winners of the Love Your Block mini-grants,” said Mayor Brown. “Through the Love Your Block program, we continue to build an equitable and inclusive city of opportunity by bringing people together, while encouraging community engagement and volunteerism to further improve and beautify our diverse neighborhoods, one block at a time.”
Following is a list of award recipients:
- Jes Breathe Block Club Association
- Bird-Herkimer Block Club
- Leroy Fillmore Block Club/Highland Park Association
- Willowlawn St. Block Club
- WNY-Urban Arts Collective Inc.
- Erie Regional Housing Development Corporation/The Belle Center
- Burlington Ave Block Club
- Fruit of the City aka Fruit Belt Coalition, Inc.
- Jefferson Ave Block Club
- Thatcher Comstock Concerned Citizens Block Club
- Trinidad Neighborhood Association Block Club
- Mayer Avenue Community Garden
- Restoration Society Inc.
- Marine Drive Apartments
- PLDG West
- Castle Place Block Club
- Buffalo Muslim Community Services
- H.E.A.L. International
- Jami Masjid-Muslim Society of Buffalo
- Universal School
- The North Buffalo Organization Inc.
- Kaisertown Friends Association, Inc.
Back in June, the first round of recipient winners was announced (learn more). The types of projects that are typically underway via the funding include public art installations, repairs to facilities or graffiti removal, and/or the implementation of creative lighting or tools for cleanup projects.
This second cycle of the Love Your Block mini-grant program was called, Love Your Block – Powered by cities RISE.
For more information, visit buffaloveyourblock.org, email loveyourblock@city-buffalo.org or call (716) 851-5515.
In September 2018, Cities of Service, a nonprofit organization that helps mayors build stronger cities by changing the way local government and citizens work together, equipped the City of Buffalo with two AmeriCorps VISTAs in the Mayor’s Division of Citizen Services, as well as a budget of $25,000 over two years, to develop the Love Your Block initiative, a volunteer-led neighborhood revitalization projects that address blight.