Restoration Watch: 124 Sycamore Street

Eberl Iron Works has restored an historic building dating from 1855 located at 124 Sycamore Street in the near East Side. The Italianate-style home has been owned by the Eberl family for many years, including as their home from 1896 to 1963 according to The Buffalo News. Eberl’s operations were located adjacent to the family home.
The company began in 1923 as a small welding shop, fabricating wrought iron railings, stairways, exterior fire escapes and more. Its manufacturing and distribution businesses also include custom metal fabrication and Unistrut metal framing products.
Neighboring 128 Sycamore was built in the 1880’s. Corporate offices were located in this building before shifting to the restored 124 Sycamore Street in September. Two rear portions on the North Pine Street side were added in the 1920’s increasing the shop area to 25′ x 150′. A second addition in the 1930’s increased the building’s width by 30′ x 150′. This addition is the middle portion with the garage door. The warehouse was added in 1989 increasing total area to 20,000 square feet.
In 2010 the company added another 8,500 square foot addition after it became a master distributor for Nucor Steel Marion u-channel posts. This brought total square footage up to 28,500 feet.