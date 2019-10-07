Citizens for Regional Transit (CRT) will be hosting development experts and state and local policymakers at its final Quarterly Public Meeting of 2019. At the meeting, CRT President Douglas Funke will outline the importance of a light rail line that would run through the city’s East Side, which would extend to the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport. Local experts and elected officials have been invited to provide their input, and there will also be an “extensive” Q&A period after the discussion wraps up.
The public is invited to attend this important dialogue on East Side Development and Transit Access, especially in light of the UB North Campus Metro Rail expansion.
With evidence of change visible on every corner, Buffalo and Niagara Falls residents are learning to reconsider aspects of urban life long taken for granted—from the future of the Buffalo Skyway to the possibility of high-speed transit access to Toronto.
As more and more people begin to look at the East Side as a place that could use some sort of a strategic master plan when it comes to rebuilding neighborhoods, while strengthening East Side commercial streets such as Jefferson, Bailey, Genesee, etc., the implementation of a light rail route could be an instrumental building block moving forward. Building a “green, affordable, and accessible” rail would also connect downtown Buffalo to the airport.
According to CRT President Doug Funke, “Transit to the East Side and Airport has been ignored for far too long! We need to extend Buffalo Metro along our publicly-owned rail rights-of-way to serve the Eastside and connect with the airport, like so many cities have already done. This needs to be our next transit priority.”
Reimagining Regional Transportation: NFTA Metro, East Side Solutions, and the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport
CRT Quarterly Public Meeting
Thursday, October 17, 2019
5:30-7pm
Doors at 5pm, presentation at 5:30pm
Merriweather Branch Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave, Buffalo, NY 14208 (at East Utica Street)
Free and open to all
Take the #18 or #12 bus to the library or take the metro rail to Utica Station. Library is less than a mile by foot heading east from Utica.
Learn more: www.citizenstransit.org