Pilot food scrap composting program introduced at corner of Elmwood and Bidwell

Just as the color temperature of shadows changes according to latitude, time of day or year, so too the poems of Carol Townsend’s second full-length collection, The Color of Shadows, mirror life’s experiences. She invites us to share these ephemeral traces–quirky, sexy, tragic and darkly humorous in turn, which are often filtered through the lens of nature. Join us for a reading and book signing as we debut this new work. Book purchases are encouraged, as an act of respect and support for the author and the store hosting this event.

There is ample advance praise for the book, just published by Buffalo Arts Publishing:

“Carol Townsend’s The Color of Shadows is a marvel, a book that is at once playful and funny yet at the same time so deeply moving, engaged with central questions of love and death, loss and transformation. Music and art are everywhere in these poems, as is the natural world in all of its violence and beauty…”

Nicole Cooley, Academy of American Poets’ Walt Whitman Award winner and author of Of Marriage

“Carol Townsend’s splendid book, The Color of Shadows, offers a wide range of reference, from the natural world to art to the news to poetry itself in a language at once musical and ricxh in detail and story, narrated in a voice that modulates from the serious to the sardonic, from the witty to the wise. I admire Townsend’s narrative and observational skills, her powers of description, no matter what the subject, her ability to weave story and song. Here is clearly a poet that pays attention–tenderly, wittily, emphatically. And more: the poems often display a technique that is rare because difficult to craft–a sense of humor…”

Philip Terman, author of Our Portion: New and Selected Poems

Carol Townsend received her BS in Art from Nazareth College of Rochester and her BFA in Applied Design in Ceramics from Ohio University. She is an Associate Professor of Art and Design and former Chair of the Design Department at the State University College of New York at Buffalo. As an award winning ceramicist and mixed media artist, her works are represented in numerous collections. She has been a frequent participant in the Chautauqua Writers’ Center poetry workshops and has served on the board of the Chautauqua Literary Arts Friends. One of her poems was the first runner up in the 2019 National Carolyn Forche Prize competition sponsored by Waterwood Press.

Her poems have appeared in the journals Voices de la Luna and Sow’s Ear, in The Buffalo News, and on the Master Poetry Ink website. She has been an invited reader in the Gray Hair, Rooftop, Wordflight, Red Door and Literary Cafe Series in Buffalo, New York. Her first chapbook, A Cinder In My Knee, was published by Buffalo Arts Publishing in 2016.

An avid gardener and photographer, she resides with her husband, John, and dachshund, Max, in Snyder, New York.