PETE THE CAT at Theatre of Youth brings “grown-up” production values to a pre-K crowd, final weekend!

THE BASICS: PETE THE CAT, a musical by Will Aronson & Sarah Hammond, presented by Theatre of Youth, directed by Bobby Cooke, starring Ryan Butler, Renee Landigran, Peter S. Raimondo, Dan Urtz, and Alexandria Watts runs four more times, Saturday and Sunday October 26 and 27 at 1 p.m. and 4 at the Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen Street (884-4400).

Runtime: 55 minutes for the play, plus 20 minutes for optional post-show Q&A and “photo-ops” with the cast. Recommended for Ages 4+ and the final performances this Sunday, October 27 (at either 1 p.m. or 4 p.m.) feature “Fall Feline Fun” with treats for kids, cat masks (wear your own or download, cut out, and color from the website) plus a giant audience selfie photo and the usual post-show photos with the cast!

THUMBNAIL SKETCH: With over sixty volumes in the (NY Times best-seller listed) PETE THE CAT series of books started in 1999 by Kimberly and James Dean (several of which can be purchased in the theater lobby), now the ever groovy, guitar-playing, homeless free spirit Pete the Cat is the star of a musical. And with his hipster beret you know he’s a real cool cat. The story starts as the usually street-smart Pete gets caught by the Cat-Catcher for disturbing the peace with his rock band. He is sentenced to live with the Biddle family to become more socialized. Neither side of this arrangement is quite sure how it’s going to work. And, as it turns out, Pete creates more distractions for the super organized, second-grader Jimmy Biddle than Jimmy’s annoying little sister, five-year-old Olive, ever could. But, when perfectionist Timmy can’t complete an art project, Pete takes him in a VW bus on a wild adventure, to outer space and under the sea and off to Paris, too, seeking artistic inspiration and creative confidence and ending up with a deep friendship.

THE PLAYERS, THE PLAY, AND THE PRODUCTION: At the start of every show Theatre of Youth Artistic Director Meg Quinn comes down front and says: “Welcome to the theater!” And it’s “the theater” writ large, because the goal is to provide the same high-quality theater experience for children that any adult would expect at any venue in or out of town. And with PETE THE CAT they deliver. At TOY the production values are never “dumbed down.”

Right away, the set is impressive, with large toy alphabet blocks spelling out the letters to P-E-T-E-T-H-E-C-A-T downstage and along the back wall various Pete-the-cat-isms such as“Chill” and “Rock On,” “Cool” and “Groovy.” And it’s a very experienced cast with TOY veterans Renee Landrigan, Dan Urtz, and Alexandria Watts taking on, between the three of them, a dozen roles. Peter S. Raimondo who has been making a name for himself on area stages plays “Pete The Cat” and “Jimmy” is played by Ryan Butler whose bio claims that he’s a freshman at Starpoint High School, but I don’t believe it. Such poise.

It’s a high energy romp directed and choreographed by the irrepressible Bobby Cooke. Nobody ever just “plants and rants” in a Bobby Cooke directed production. Everybody is in constant motion.

Of course, except for mid-week bused-in school performances, if there’s a 4+ kid in one seat, there’s a parent or other adult caregiver sitting in the next. Now, unlike many scripts over the years at TOY I didn’t find a lot written in PETE THE CAT to entertain adults. It’s a musical that was written for little kids and the random appearance of a grumpy toad or an astronaut (cool as that is) are part of the silliness. I would say that anyone who liked DRAGONS LOVE TACOS last season will like PETE THE CAT this year. Good acting, sets, costumes, etc. but just a little bit random, not unlike stories told by the 4+ set themselves!

So, what do the adults get out of this? Well, as usual they get first-rate acting and a sweet story of a stressed-out kid with a happy ending where everyone learns a good life lesson.

And I did appreciate that the first half of the Q&A at the end was scripted, explaining aspects of the sets and sound effects and even featuring an on-stage “quick costume change” race between actors Dan Urtz and Alexandria Watts.

Photos provided by Lisa Grisanti PR Director for Theatre of Youth. Photographer – Christy Francis.

