Outbound: Seeing Griffis Sculpture Park in a different light

As many Western New Yorkers know, the Griffis Sculpture Park is a very special place. Over 250 sculptures reside in the fields, ponds and forests of the 450-acre East Otto park. Griffis Sculpture Park is believe to be the United States first and largest sculpture park.
Did you know that for the next two weeks, you can see a portion of the park in a whole different light?
For the seventh consecutive autumn, Griffis Sculpture Park has been illuminated with colorful and theatrical lighting when “NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park” returned on September 18th. The trails are open from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Weds. and Thurs. and 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on weekends. NIGHT LIGHTS will be open this Friday and Saturday, and then finish up with their final week, next Wednesday, October 9th and ending Columbus Day weekend on Sunday, October 13th.
Guests are able to venture on an unguided walk through a portion of the Mill Valley Rd site of the sculpture park, where the trails and sculptures will interact with creative lighting – creating a truly unique experience. Guests are encouraged to bring flashlights for a few darker sections of the trail.
Admission will be $10 adults, $5 children 12 to 7, and free for six and under. Night Lights can be canceled due to heavy rain. Updates will be provided at www.griffispark.org and Facebook account.
NIGHT LIGHTS at Griffis Sculpture Park is produced by SitlerHQ. The lighting and event company also produced the award-winning NIGHT LIGHTS at the Gardens (Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens), NIGHT LIGHTS at The Heron (Sherman, NY), and NIGHT LIGHTS at Nannen Arboretum (Ellicottville, NY). They created their first NIGHT LIGHTS show in 2009.