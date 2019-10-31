Opportunity Knocks: 331 Normal Avenue

Cellino v. Barnes: Injury Attorneys, Injured Hearts

Thursday October 31st through November 3rd

6:30pm Doors・7:00pm Show

8:30pm Doors・9:00pm Show

About this Event:

Ross Cellino wants to end his long time partnership with Steve Barnes, but Steve isn’t letting Ross go without a fight. What the fuzz happened to those two? Weren’t they, like, best friends? Let’s go back to where it all began, the beginning.

A new comedy loosely based on the true life breakup of famous injury attorneys Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes.

*It’s Halloween! Come dressed as Cellino or Barnes and get a free poster!*

Show Details:

Written and performed by Mike B. Breen and David Rafailedes.

Directed by Hayley Huntley

Ross Cellino – Mike B. Breen

Steve Barnes – David Rafailedes

Poster by Kevin Bauer

Additional art by Nathan Yaffe

6:30pm Doors / 7:00pm Show

8:30pm Doors / 9:00pm Show

$20 Advance / $25 Day of Show

*Please note this event is general admission. Arrive early for best seat selection.

Mike B. Breen is a writer director actor based in LA. His work has appeared in Vice, Splitsider and Fusion. He’s performed in the Brooklyn Comedy festival, San Francisco Sketchfest Golden Hours Live Comedy Series and several other festivals throughout the US. His youtube videos have garnered hundreds of views too.

David Rafailedes is a writer and comedian based out of New York City. He has been featured on Funny or Die, the Puppy Bowl XIV and Good Morning Astoria. He is a member of the comedy group Lo-Fi NYC, co-writer and star of the play Cellino V. Barnes. He performs regularly around NYC city.