Opportunity Knocks: 331 Normal Avenue

An early 20th century church located at 331 Normal Avenue is now on the market for an asking price of $250,000. For all of you people out there that are always on the hunt for a cool and unusual property, located in an up and coming neighborhood, this is for you. The former church (circa 1927) is situated in close proximity to the Five Points neighborhood, the Horsefeathers building on Connecticut Street, and Tilth Farm. It really doesn’t get any better than that, when it comes to walkability and quality of life. 

Notable features include:

  • Original stained glass
  • Attached building has open area with skylight as well as many rooms that could be renovated into residential loft conversion or shopfront
  • Lower level has stage
  • Six car parking
  • Historical tax credits available

It would be great to see someone convert this into some sort of public building – there’s a ton of potential here for a buyer with some vision. The asking price for the property seems to be super decent, which would allow a wide range of entrepreneurs to entertain the offer.

See listing

Get connected: Lena Rechin | The Hastings Group | (716) 288-6530 | lrechin@huntcommercial.com

