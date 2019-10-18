Office space with a creative legacy.

Looking for office space? Here is a chance to place your business or organization inside one of Buffalo’s storied arts locations.
The Essex Arts Center on Buffalo’s West Side was founded by Larry Griffis, Jr. in 1969. A former ice house complex on Essex Street, it was transformed into artist living, studio and gallery spaces and has been a hub of creativity in Buffalo for five decades.
Acclaimed artists Cindy Sherman and Robert Longo lived and created there in the early 1970s. Organizations such as Hallwalls and CEPA Gallery got their start at the Essex Arts Center around that time too. Today, the arts center provides arts and education programming for hundreds of Western New York school students each year. The facility is also home to Big Orbit Gallery, 19 Ideas marketing agency, as well as living and studio spaces for artists.
Now it can be your chance to add to the creative legacy of place.
The Ashford Hollow Foundation (which owns and operates the Essex Arts Center and Griffis Sculpture Park) has a unique 1200 sq. ft office space available for lease.
The newly-available space is a converted artist loft that was recently renovated and includes polished concrete, newly painted I beams, a loft, parking and features the brick walls from the original ice house structure.
Both the Elmwood Village and the blossoming Five Points neighborhood are just a short walk away from the Essex Arts Center. Rent is listed at $1500 plus gas and electric.
If interested in touring the space, reach out to Nila Griffis from the Ashford Hollow Foundation at nila.griffis@gmail.com.