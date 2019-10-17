Near the Finish Line: Elmwood Crossing Plans

The Planning Board on Monday will be reviewing the Final Generic Environmental Impact Statement for Elmwood Crossing, the redevelopment of the former Children’s Hospital site in the Elmwood Village by Sinatra & Company Real Estate and Ellicott Development Company. The mixed-use project will reuse more than 90 percent of the existing campus buildings.
The sprawling eight-acre campus, with over 600,000 square feet within eight structures, will be rewoven into the existing neighborhood fabric. The project includes:
•Apartments, condominiums and townhomes which will serve both the rental and ownership market
•Space such as hotel, restaurant and health and wellness to attract and serve area visitors
•Amenities to serve existing and future residents such as day care, market and small retail space
•Integrated commercial office space
•Gallery space
•Public green space and interconnecting paths on the site
•New demand for the Gallagher Ramp
The phased development calls for 198 apartments in new and existing buildings, 27 condos on the top three floors of Variety Tower, 20 townhouses to be built by Essex Homes along W. Utica Street, 78 hotel rooms on floors three through six of the Variety Tower, 40,760 sq.ft. of retail space including a grocery store in a new mixed-use building on W. Utica, 18,168 sq.ft. of retail space in the Tanner Building along Bryant Street, a health and wellness facility on the 7th floor of Variety Tower, 47,167 sq.ft. of office space, and an expanded day care center on Hodge Avenue.
The development team is currently constructing a five-story building at 451 Elmwood that includes retail and office space along with 23 apartments.