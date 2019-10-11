Naked Boys Reading Buffalo is the first official NBR event in the US

Naked Boys Reading (NBR) an international literary salon, will soon launch in Buffalo thanks to organizer and host Mickey Harmon. The internationally acclaimed NBR event has reached impressive heights of popularity, thanks to the “local beefcakes, bears, twinks, otters, butch femmes, sissy sluts, boys next door,” all of whom share a few things in common: They all have a penchant for exhibitionism, they are lovers of naturalism, and they possess well-endowed libraries, according to the original organizers of the au natural event series. Oh, and they like to read out loud in front of a crowd, while unencumbered by the barest of essentials.
The night’s theme is “Firsts” and all the readings will be focused on that theme, featuring selections from an eclectic array of writers ranging from Michelle Obama to Abbott and Costello.
Guests to the inaugural Naked Boys Reading Buffalo will be treated to some fine readings by men in the buff… literally. “NBR started in 2012 at VFD in East London, and the event has grown internationally,” said Harmon of Iris Theatre Co. “We are thrilled to be the first official event in the United States, bringing NBR to you right here in Western New York.”
Sunday, October 20th, 2019 7pm-9pm
New Phoenix Theatre – 95 Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201
Shows in England, Germany and Canada regularly sell out! Only 50 regular and 10 VIP seats are available for this very unique, intimate event.
For more info go to: nakedboysreading.com
