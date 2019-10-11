Mural Watch: Terminal Station B Project is Complete

This past August, National Grid announced that it was working with local artists to create a significant mural at 996 Busti Avenue (at Niagara Street). The Terminal Station B project is thanks to the efforts of a team of artists from Buffalo-based Pine Apple Co. It was originally anticipated that the art project within the arched windows encompassing the 264 feet long wall would be completed by September 2. While that exact date was not realized, the work was finished up in respectable time period.
For decades the National Grid-owned building, which dates to 1906, had been among the first facilities in the region used to transmit electricity from Niagara Falls to Buffalo.
“We’d like to thank the staff at Pine Apple Co. for their creativity and attention to detail for the beautiful mural that now adorns National Grid’s Terminal Station B, celebrates Buffalo’s electric history and complements other development in the neighborhood,” said David Bertola, spokesperson for National Grid. “Moving forward, we’ll continue to look for innovative ways to create positive impacts within our communities.”
The new “Niagara Street” mural adds to the growing momentum of the street, which continues to turn the corner. With new business, and a new streetscape underway, this is the perfect time to see such a beatification project take shape.
Photos courtesy National Grid