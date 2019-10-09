Mural Alert: A Ritzy addition by Gold Wynn

Gold Wynn Residential USA has spiffed up a significant building along Delaware Avenue by adding a ritzy calling card. I spoke to Jeff Wynn, principal of Toronto-based Wynn Group, earlier this summer, when he told me that he was on the hunt for a local muralist to apply an original artistic creation.
The wall in question, located on one of their investment properties at 401 Delaware Avenue, was larger than life, which meant that the realty group needed an artist that could make a real splash. Wynn ended up going with a design by artist Michael Biondo (www.BiondoArt.com), who pulled off the job nicely with this application.
The work by Biondo suits the vision that the Wynn Group has for Buffalo. One of the reasons that they love this city is the moderne art deco work that they have uncovered and restored at a number of their buildings. This deco era was the time period when Buffalo was in its prime, during the 20s and 30s. It is easy to see the deco influence in the photos of the applied mural, which were taken by photographer Glenn Murray.
401 Delaware Avenue is located near the corner of Edward and Delaware, across from The Mansion and near Founding Fathers.
Get connected: Gold Wynn Apartments | 716-853-2787