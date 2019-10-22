Lonely Planet Names Buffalo one of its Top Destinations in 2020

According to Visit Buffalo Niagara, Lonelyplanet.com has named Buffalo one of its Best in Travel destinations for 2020. Buffalo joins the likes of Budapest, Tunisia, and Athens as one of the ten “best value” destinations. Buffalo was the only U.S. city named in the listing that boasted “the best travel destinations, trends, journeys and experiences to have in the year ahead.”
“Buffalo’s resurgence is primed for 2020,” Lonely Planet notes. “Plan a visit now to take advantage of expanding budget air routes and a fast-growing hotel and restaurant scene. The city’s super-interactive Children’s Museum has just opened, and the recently restored Frank Lloyd Wright houses of the Graycliff Estate and Martin House Complex are another highlight.”
2020 will also see the ribbon cutting for a new solar powered carousel at Canalside, not to mention myriad other significant development projects underway, all of which are contributing towards making Buffalo a super family friendly, year round travel destination.
Lonely Planet’s “Best in Travel” press release can be found here, and its list of the best value destinations can be found here: www.lonelyplanet.com/best-in-travel/value.