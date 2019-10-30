Locally-created sports trivia game pits Buffalo against the world

Buffalo loves its games, but it has a love/hate relationship with its beloved teams. Knowing how many sports enthusiasts are in Buffalo, a new sports trivia game has been created that sets out to test sports fans on Buffalo sports and the sports world as a whole.

With 250 questions, and more than 2,000 possible answers, many pertaining to the Bills, Sabres, and Bisons, harkening all the way back to the days of the Braves and Stallions, the Buffalo Against the World Sports Trivia Game could just be the ultimate trivia challenge for anyone with a penchant for Buffalo sports history, and beyond. The game encompasses major league, professional, and major college sports, from boxing to golf.

In addition to the new Buffalo game, the team at You Gotta Know Games has also launched Against the World versions for Boston, Cleveland, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, to go with their full complement of 22 previously-released sports trivia games.

“This is the perfect team trivia game that can add the same fun and exciting competition to your next tailgate party as it can to your holiday gatherings,” said David Gram, one of the game developers at You Gotta Know Games, which previously released the popular You Gotta Know Buffalo Sports Trivia Game and You Gotta Know Buffalo: My Hometown Edition Trivia Game. “Players are really going to have to delve into their memory banks to win the game. For every French Connection or Jim Kelly answer, there’s a Jake Arians or Pinklon Thomas reference waiting to seal your team’s fate.”

“In creating our latest game, we had to start with the fans right here in Western New York,” Gram added. “What other city embraces the ‘Us against them mentality’ better and more proudly than Buffalo?”

Buffalo Against the World Sports Trivia Game is currently available online at yougottaknowgames.com and through Amazon at amazon.com/yougottaknow and in local stores, including Bay-6 Buffalo Clothing Company and BFLO Gallery & Gift Shop.