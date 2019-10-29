Liquor Watch: 392 Pearl and Black Rock Freight House

New tenants are planning to bring new life to two commercial buildings. Society Lounge is planning to open at 392 Pearl Street while Hatchets & Hops is leasing the commercial space in the Black Rock Freight House, 68 Tonawanda Street.
Mohammed Maaz Memon is planning to open Society in the ground floor of 392 Pearl Street near Chippewa. Cedarland Development purchased the four-story building earlier this year. It features a four-story center atrium and has been occupied by a number of office tenants since it was renovated in the mid-1980s but has not had a strong retail presence in that time. The property once housed Leonardo’s Restaurant, a Buffalo institution that catered to the downtown theater crowd. The restaurant closed in 1975, reopened in 1979, and closed for good in 1982.
In Black Rock, Hatchets & Hops is seeking to serve beer, wine, and cider in 2,800 sq.ft. of space in the Black Rock Freight House that is being redeveloped. Hatchets & Hops is Buffalo’s first axe-throwing club and is located at 505 Main Street downtown. Matt Hartrich of Schneider Real Estate brokered the deal. The Freight House will also feature 35 two-bedroom apartments with some of the units featuring a mezzanine level. The project is being undertaken by the Frizlen Group, Common Bond Real Estate, and BRD Construction.