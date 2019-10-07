Lil-Con – The Biggest Little Con on The Planet

Tuesday, October 8th – Roosevelt Collier w/ Electric Kif

-Doors: 7:00pm, show: 8:00pm

-Tickets: $10 ADV/$15 DOS

-Ages: 18

About Roosevelt Collier:

Soft spoken by nature, South Florida-bred Roosevelt Collier does his hollering on the pedal steel guitar. Brought up in the “sacred steel” tradition of the House of God Church, Roosevelt built his reputation alongside his uncles and cousins in The Lee Boys, known for their spirited, soul-shaking live performances.Seated front and center, “The Dr.” leaves an indelible mark on listeners, flooring audiences with his lightning-fast slide work on the pedal steel.

At festivals, he is a regular “Artist at Large,” performing alongside many of music’s most prestigious acts, from the Allman Brothers, Tedeschi-Trucks, Los Lobos , the Del McCoury Band and countless others. In 2017, Roosevelt debuted his new project Bokanté – a “World Music All-Star Band” created by Snarky Puppy founder Michael League and featuring the vocals of Malika Tirolien.

As a bandleader, Roosevelt leads his world famous “get-downs” featuring a mixture of “superstars and church folk”, his own “Jimi Hendrix Experiment”-style all-star trio, and in 2018 will release the long-awaited Roosevelt Collier debut record, featuring an incredible mixture of blues, gospel, rock, and funk all rolled up by producer and bandmate Michael League.

——————-

Electric Kif

Electric Kif are a power quartet of grumpy children exploring instrumental groove based music. As Florida’s most in-demand upcoming fusion quartet, they have quickly garnered the attention of the live music scene. They come together creatively from very different backgrounds. Eric Escanes on guitar is from Bordeaux, France, Rodrigo Zambrano on bass is from Mexico City, Jason Matthews on on keys proudly hails from Philadelphia, and Armando Lopez on drums from Miami. Their training and experience combined was bound to generate something special…but their energy and dedication has taken Electric Kif to another level.

They have been honored to be selected for the inaugural Ground Up Music Festival, Rochester International Jazz Festival, Miami Downtown Jazz Festival, and more. Performance highlights have also included opening for artists including Stanley Jordan, Snarky Puppy, Ghost-Note, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, The Motet and many others. They have also had some fantastic guest appearances at their monthly Miami residencies with Cory Henry, Michael League, Roosevelt Collier, Mark Lettieri, and other top notch musicians.

This fall Electric Kif release a new album JEFE.

“…this power quartet [will] become the “next” thing on the national scene”

– Ground Up Music

“Unmissable”

– Miami New Times

“With a tight dynamic attack and blend, the Miami-based Electric Kif offers up the challenge of jazz fusion without the confusion. It’s high spirited and extremely high energy but doesn’t seem hell-bent on confounding as others may do.”

– Rochester City Paper (Rochester International Jazz Festival)

