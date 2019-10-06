Introducing Terra Clay Studio

A new clay studio has opened up in the Village of Kenmore. Terra Clay Studio is a woman owned business founded by Jody Selin, a long-time ceramic teacher and artist, and graphic designer, Amanda Schober. While there are a number of clay studios in Buffalo, there are few “accessible and inclusive” pottery studios of this nature, where everyone is encouraged to take a class, no matter their age, skill level, or ability. Terra Clay Studio is intended to bring together the novices with those with more experience, to share in the wonderful world of ceramics. Through the creation of the teaching studio, Selin and Schober hope to build a stronger clay art community in Buffalo.
Selin and Schober are excited to offer locals a chance to be challenged and entertained in their free time.
I asked Schober how the idea for the teaching studio came to pass, and she said, “I took ceramics in college and my partner, Jody Selin, was my professor. However, I wasn’t brave enough to pursue ceramics as a career. I decided graphic design was a safer way to go, so it remained a beloved hobby. Over the past ten years, Jody and I have crossed paths here and there – most recently in the coffeeshop that I also work at, Undergrounds Coffee House in the Old First Ward. Jody makes the mugs for their Roastery Club. Last year, I was in the throws of opening a café and asked Jody to give me a quote for serving-ware. When Jody came in one day and asked how the café was coming along, I disappointedly told her my funding fell through. She said, ‘Well, you should open a ceramic studio with me instead.’ And here we are, less than a year later. Somehow, everything just lined up for us!”
Now, it’s time to get busy Buffalo, trying your collective hand at something new – pottery! Bring a friend, bring a date, or go solo… it’s all good when it comes to the art of ceramics.
Terra Clay Studio is located at 2954 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo NY.
For more information, visit www.terraclaystudio.com, visit Facebook or call (716) 332-0233.
Terra Clay Studio offers six-week student driven Core Clay Series classes, one-time Try Its, Date Nights, and children’s classes. Terra also hosts private parties and continuing education for local art educators.
Class series run in 6 week sessions and include a 25 lb bag of clay, all studio glazes, tools, and firings. At the end of the session, you will leave with handmade pieces, memories, and a heightened appreciation for handmade objects. Be sure to wear your play clothes – an apron or smock is recommended.
Photos courtesy Terra Clay Studio