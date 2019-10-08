In a day where people have more and more access to self-publishing services and indie presses, we’re seeing the art of publishing in the hands of the masses. The times are certainly changing, for the better when it comes to publishing. There was a time when it was much harder and a lot more expensive to publish a book. These days, more writers and illustrators are encouraged to publish their works, to share with others. And Indie Author Day is the perfect setting to disseminate those works, while interacting with others who share a love of book arts. The event is open to aspiring authors and publishing veterans who want to participate in the nationwide effort.
Network with other local authors, share your work, and attend expert presentations.
According to the Buffalo Central Library, “Books will be displayed by genre, and authors will be encouraged to circulate throughout the space and to attend presentations on topics such as how to edit, market and publish their work.”
Indie Author Day will will be a day devoted to indie authors, publishers, illustrators, and all others who are appreciative of the DIY experience. There will be plenty of books to view, authors and publishers to chat with, and event expert presentations.
Anyone looking to participate in the event can click here. Also, visit this Facebook event page. The event is free to attend.
Indie writers unite for 2019 Indie Author Day
Saturday, October 12, 2019
11 AM – 2 PM
Buffalo & Erie County Public Library – Central Library
1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY 14203
Photo by Green Chameleon