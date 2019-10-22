Inaugural Canadian American Beer Festival Coming to Niagara Falls

The best of Western New York and Southern Ontario beer will collide at the first ever Canadian American Beer Festival, a one-of-a-kind cross border event, on October 29 (6:00 p.m.) at the Scotia Bank Centre in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The event will take place as part of the Ontario Brewers Conference, which runs October 28-31.
The unique festival will feature WNY breweries such as Belt Line Brewery, Big Ditch, Brickyard Brewing, Flying Bison, Four Mile Brewing, Five & 20, Lilly Belle Meads, New York Beer Project, Pressure Drop and Resurgence, as well as Canadian brewers like Big Rig, Block Three, Breakwall Brewing Company, Dominion City, Flying Monkey, Five Paddles, Four Fathers Brewing, Henderson Brewing, Lake of the Woods Brewing, Mascot Brewery, Midtown, Niagara Oast House, Niagara College Teaching Brewery, Railway City Brewing, Redline Brewhouse, Royal City, Shawn & Ed Brewing, Sawdust City, Thornbury Village and Whitewater. Cleveland’s Fat Heads will also be pouring at the event.
Partial beer list (check back at Canadianamericanbeerfestival.com for updates):
The focus of the inaugural year will be on getting breweries together at the Ontario Craft Brewers Conference for a collaboration lottery drawing that will pair American & Canadian breweries up for 2020 involving the making of as many as 40 unique collab brews. The plan is that for the 2019 CanAm, breweries will serve production beers & that collaboration beers will be made for the 2020 CanAm.
Tickets ($20 CAD) can be purchased at Eventbrite and a commemorative tasting glass, access to all festival beers and six drink tickets (each good for a 3oz. pour). Additional 3 oz. beer pours will be available for $2 each. All members of the Buffalo Beer League will receive one-hour early entry with their membership card. You can also purchase Designated Driver tickets at the door for $5 (includes admission and a bottle of water).
The Can-Am is organized by the Buffalo Niagara Brewers Association in partnership with the Ontario Craft Brewers, Niagara College Teaching Brewery, and is co-hosted by the US Consul General and the Canadian Consul General.
Click here, for tickets or more information on the first ever Canadian American Beer Festival.