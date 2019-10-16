Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Holly Farms on Pearl St: Best Subs in Buffalo?

Here, almost everyone has a favorite wing, pizza, and definitely a favorite sub. For me, it’s Holly Farms on Pearl St. for a very specific reason—the bread.

What’s yours?

BR60: Buffalo, 60 Seconds at a time.

Script + Voice: Dan Regan, DP: Devin Chavanne, Post: George Johnson

Written by Daniel Regan

Daniel Regan

Dan is a Buffalo native who comes from a long line of Buffalo natives. originally born in Kenmore, moved through Chicago, then Pittsburgh, before returning to spend the remainder of his childhood in the Boston Hills. After High School, he attended college in Boston Mass. Initially studying business management, switched to International Studies after a semester at the University of Cape Town, SA. Returning to Buffalo after Boston, Dan continues to travel and accommodate anyone new to his hometown. Now, you can find Dan checking someone in at the Hostel or leading a Buffalo Bike Tour this summer.

