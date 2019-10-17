Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Heads Up, Buffalo!

The Jurassic World show is coming to Buffalo with tickets starting at $20. This all new live action show features 24 film accurate life-sized dinosaurs, sure to please fans of all ages including this 37 year old fan!

26 years ago, this franchise changed the landscape of cinema. I wouldn’t be surprised if they happen to do the same with this live action theatre show –  a show 65 million years in the making.

The Jurassic World transforms the arena into the dense jungles of Isla Nublar, where real Gyrospheres roll through the valley and scientists work to unravel a corrupt plan and save an all-new dinosaur from a terrible fate.

As the world of entertainment constantly transforms around us, people continue to have great expectations when it comes to their adventurous family outings. In the case of The Jurassic World, you just can’t beat “24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs, with scale, speed and ferocity, operated by animatronics and performers.”

As with any performance, there are big stars that everyone comes to see. In this case, it’s the velociraptor blue and the tyrannosaurus rex, both of which appear in 40 foot tall towering form! Then there’s the music score, the background scenery, the authentic storyline, the stunts, the projections… this is going to be a real adrenaline rush my friends, and something to talk about in months to come.

The Jurassic World

October 17th – 20th

Keybank Center | 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza | Buffalo, NY 14203

Show Dates & Times:  

  •          Thursday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.
  •          Friday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
  •          Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.
  •          Sunday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m., 4 p.m.

Tickets for Jurassic World Live Tour start at $20. All seats are reserved. Tickets are available on JurassicWorldLiveTour.com and at the KeyBank Center box office. Ticket prices are subject to change; additional venue/ticketing fees may apply.

