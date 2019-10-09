Fall is the time of Oktoberfests, leaf peeping, country fairs, pumpkin patches, corn mazes, scarecrows, and harvest festivals. Speaking of harvest festivals, Flying Bison Brewery is hosting a sensational fall fest that will feature a Bavarian biergarten party tent, German-style beers pouring, beer games with prizes, yard games, authentic German bier halle music, and German sausages and sides from Macky’s Essex St. Pub. Here’s the lowdown on the live music:
- From 1-4pm, Kickstart Rumble takes the stage in the tasting room with their energetic blend of classic Rock & Roll with a swingin’ vibe
- From 5-8pm, soul/funk group Farrow brings their talents to Flying Bison for the first time, with a modern take on old school sound
The rest of the day will involve socializing with friends, toasts and cheers (prosit!), and an overall celebration of fall, German ancestry, and Buffalo.
Harvest Fest at Flying Bison Brewery
Saturday, October 19, 2019
12 PM – 8 PM
Flying Bison Brewing Company | 840 Seneca Street | Buffalo, New York 14210
All are invited, 21+ to drink beer
$10 admission (includes 1 drink ticket)