Got a great design in mind for Pasteurized Tees?

Pasteurized Tees is looking for a great design, possibly from you. The custom printed apparel company is looking for submissions from local artists, students, start-ups, fashionistas, businesses, non profit organizations, and/or anyone else that has a creative, fun, flashy, obscure, interesting, bizarre, whatever floats your boat t-shirt design.
The submitted designs will all be posted to Pasteurized Tees social media pages, which is when they will ask the public to choose their favorite t-shirt concept. The winner of of the contest will receive 40 short sleeve American Apparel t-shirts, 20 long sleeve American Apparel t-shirts, and 12 Bella canvas hoodies (all printed with the winning design – valued at over $750).
The contest will remain open for the next week, so if you have that “aha” design moment, be sure to put something together and submit it to Pasteurized Tee-Custom T-Shirts | 795 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716) 885-8337 | Look for further contest details on Facebook and Instagram.
Email: order@pasteurizedtees.com
Phone: 716-885-8337
