Fresh Catch Poke Co…. the countdown begins!

Work is well underway (and even beginning to wrap up) at one of downtown Buffalo’s most anticipated new restaurants – Fresh Catch Poke Co. Once open, urban dwellers, workers, and visitors will be treated to some of the most delicious and sustainably sourced fresh foods around. That’s because Fresh Catch Poke only sources its fish through suppliers that are Seafood Watch Program partners. I’ve had the Seafood Watch app on my phone for years – it tells you which fish are OK to eat, and which fish are on the “not sustainable” list. It’s far and few between when you come across a restaurant that actually voluntarily abides by these aquaculture management standards.
Once open, Fresh Catch Poke will serve such items as poke bowls, avocado toasts and avocado boats, coconut water, New England style lobster rolls, vegan bowls, organic fresh pressed juices and desserts, açaí bowls, etc. Their original Williamsville location serves up kombucha on tap, and their packaging and tableware is biodegradable and compostable. This new downtown location at 500 Pearl will feature a full bar – it’s going to be a great addition to the neighborhood, especially since Seabar closed its doors.
Personally, I can’t wait for this place to open – it’s the perfect added ingredient to the already lively mix at 500 Pearl, which already boasts Patrick’s Rooftop, Re:Mix Lounge & W XYZ Bar, and a number of other amenities. Having a full scale, independent restaurant of this nature, open within the complex, serving up sustainably caught fish and healthy foods is just what the doctor ordered.
Fresh Catch Poke Co. is currently hiring team members for its new location, which means that we’re getting pretty close to the day when the doors will open. You can follow their progress on Facebook.