It was only a matter of time before the Five Points Neighborhood joined forces to create a Fall harvest Festival – it’s the perfect spot, with the ideal participants. Five Points has all of the components to make an event like this an annual community seasonal affair – there’s sweet treats, seasonal wines, hot coffee and comforting foods, shopping, fitness… this neighborhood has become an all encompassing place to live and visit.
Now we’re seeing the culmination of so many exciting grassroots businesses come together in a way that celebrates the season and the neighborhood. Not only are we seeing the pioneers taking part in the effort, such as Evolation Yoga, Paradise Wine , Urban Roots, Remedy House, PilatesArt Studio, Black Monarchy, Five Points Bakery, and Las Puertas, we’re also welcoming some fledgling businesses into the mix, including Butter Block, Petrichor, Blue Table Chocolates, Five Points Framing, Nomel Arts, and Toe Studio.
Costumes encouraged for kids!
Five Points’ Inaugural Octopen House: a Fall Harvest Festival is hosted by the Five Points Business Association. During the event, guests are invited to stop at each of the businesses, to be entered into drawing to win a prize. Each business will stamp a flyer – after collecting all of the stamps, visitors are asked to stop on over to Remedy House by 6pm to drop off their completed forms.
Whether you’re participating in the drawing, or you’re simply enjoying the seasonal sights and sounds of the Five Points Neighborhood
Five Points’ Inaugural Octopen House: A Fall Harvest Festival
Saturday, October 12, 2019
11 AM – 5 PM
Five Points (Rhode Island/West Utica/Brayton), West Side