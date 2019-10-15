Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Eco-Watch: Allen Street Poutine Company and Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream go Green

Another Buffalo business is taking a great stride in the green direction. Owners of Allen Street Poutine Company and Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream have decided that it’s time to switch out all of their single use plastic products. Moving forward, they will be using eco-aware substitutes. That means that they will no longer carry single-use straws, plastic tableware, etc. In their place will be wooden utensils, paper straws, and cardboard ice cream scoop and to-go containers, all of which are biodegradable and compostable. Even their plastic baskets are being switched out for reusable metal baskets. 

“We decided to do our part in the effort to reduce non-biodegradable waste that ends up in landfills and in our waterways,” said Jake Fraser, co-owner of the poutineries. “The switch has been seamless and well received by our customers.”

These days, it’s not hard to be eco-friendly – it’s all a matter of doing some research to find the best biodegradable and compostable products that fit the budget. In this case, the owners of Allen Street Poutine Company and Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream tracked down eco-products that were suitable for authentic poutine – French fries prepared using the Belgian frites method, gravy, and cheese curds. The restaurants also serve up vegan and gluten free options, along with sandwiches and in-house-made ice cream treats such as “freak shakes” and “creamy buns”.

With such a wide variety of dishes, the business will hopefully inspire others to research their own eco products that will accommodate their own menu items.

For more information about the poutineries, visit eatpoutine.com.

