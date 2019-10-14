Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

D’Youville Commemorates National Coming Out Day

0 Comments

D’Youville has organized its first ever LGBTQ+ event on campus. The college celebrated National Coming Out Day with a new mural by Buffalo-born artist Casey William Milbrand. The work of art – titled “As Is” – was painted on a campus sidewalk in front of College Center. The painting of the mural on the sidewalk represented the campus-wide event, From the Closet to the Sidewalk. The occasion also paid tribute to the 31st anniversary of National Coming Out Day.

Casey Milbrand, photo right

“Today’s celebration is an important moment in D’Youville’s history. I am pleased to welcome Casey Milbrand to campus as we celebrate an important campus and community pride event. D’Youville welcomes students of every culture, background, and faith. This mural will serve as a visual affirmation that we prioritize inclusion and celebrate diversity,” said D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo, who was representing D’Youville in China at the time of the event.

Matthew Wild

“There is a special moment between coming out to yourself and coming out to the world that I want to capture in my design,” said Milbrand, who affirmed that the work represents individuality, acceptance, and inclusion.. “One rainbow color at a time, my mural unfolds like a colorful origami accordion. This mural is about the moment you start accepting yourself as you are,” he continued.

“It’s important that students, employees and community members feel accepted and validated when it comes to their sexual orientation and gender identity,” said D’Youville student Matthew Wild ‘20, who organized the event with the Office of Student Engagement. Wild also noted that the mural will have a broader impact than beautifying the campus and the West Side of Buffalo.

Tagged with: , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by queenseyes

queenseyes

Newell Nussbaumer is 'queenseyes' - Eyes of the Queen City and Founder of Buffalo Rising. Co-founder Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts. Co-founder Powder Keg Festival that built the world's largest ice maze (Guinness Book of World Records). Instigator behind Emerald Beach at the Erie Basin Marina. Co-created Flurrious! winter festival. Co-creator of Rusty Chain Beer. Instigator behind Saturday Artisan Market (SAM) at Canalside, Buffalo Porchfest, and Paint vs. Paint. Founder of The Peddler retro and vintage market on Elmwood. Instigator behind Liberty Hound @ Canalside. Throws The Witches Ball at Statler City, the Hertel Alley Street Art Festival, and The Flutterby Festival.

Contact Newell Nussbaumer | Newell@BuffaloRising.com

View All Articles by queenseyes
Hide Comments
Show Comments