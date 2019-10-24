Done Deal: Purchase Advances Hotel/Apartment Project

Priam Development purchased 888 Delaware Avenue today for $1.3 million. The developer is planning a 29-room boutique hotel and 20 residential units for the Charles W. Goodyear House property. The complex was most recently used by Oracle Charter School.
HHL Architects is working on plans for the project The hotel rooms will be located in the historic mansion along Delaware Avenue and the market-rate apartments will be in the attached classroom and gymnasium wing along with the second floor of the historic carriage house. The complex totals 64,538 sq.ft. and is located within the Delaware Preservation District. It was completed in 1902 and designed by Green & Wicks.
Priam has a number of projects under its belt including The Marin at 237 Main Street, The Glenny at 251 Main, and the JR Barrington Building at 686 Main. The company also owns other downtown buildings include the Main-Court Building, The Rand, Dun, and Roblin Building.