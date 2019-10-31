Dia De Los Muertos celebration with Mural Unveiling

Today is Halloween, but did you also know that it’s the start of a Mexican holiday called The Day of the Dead or Dia De Las Muertas? As a special tribute to the festive celebration that pays homage to those who have passed on to another life, artist Mark Madden (Madd Grafix) has painted a tribute mural at Cantina Loco in Allentown, as part of a welcome home party for renowned chef Mike Andrzejewski (aka Mike A) who recently took up a post at the restaurant. “Mexican food’s appeal for me is really based in the fact that is so centered around enjoyment and sharing,” said Mike A. “Even the simplest street food elevates flavors that bring comfort and happiness to the diner. It’s about making the most out of ingredients and life.”

On Saturday, November 2, Cantina Loco will be in celebration mode as it rolls out specialty themed drinks and food. Throughout the day, and into the evening, guests will be treated an array of artistic and culinary delights. This mash-up of great food and good friends, live music and art, and over the top pageantry is being considered a rallying cry for great Mexican fare and flair in the heart of Allentown. Look forward to street style tacos, tamales, and Oaxacan tyaludas (pizzas), as well as drink specials including zombies!

“It has been an honor to team up with culinary visionary and 716 icon Mike A,” said Madden. “I’m so excited to showcase the new Dias De Los Muertos homage mural that tells the story of a mariachi band saluting a matriarch’s voyage to the after-life, reminding us that death is one of the most sacred journeys for any soul and that we should make sure our bellies are full of good food and and hearts and souls with good memories or our loved one, before embarking on this final path.”

“My experiences in Mexico really showed me how much joy was inherent in the culture and how important food is socially there,” said Mike A, whose time in Mexico was pivotal in shaping his love of this food and the experience it embodies, “It was amazing–how generous and friendly the culture there is, and even with a language difference–food was such a bonding experience. We hope that our interpretations and hospitality bring some of that happiness to our guests. A restaurant, and dining in general, should be an important part of every person’s life, so turn off your phones and enjoy the people around you–laugh, talk, eat and drink.”

The event will feature:

A mariachi mix of rock, blues, soul by the one and only Fritz the Kat from 7-9pm

Unique, locally made wares vended by Ms. Lola’s Bazaar

Face painting

A mural unveiling

Saturday, November 2, 2019

11:30 AM – 11:30 PM

Cantina Loco | 191 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY

