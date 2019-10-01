Demo Watch: Addition by Subtraction at Trico

The oldest portion of the Trico complex is coming down. The Krog Corp. is removing Building No. 1, the ice house of the former Weyand Brewing Company plant that stood on the site. The Trico complex grew around and on top of the ice house over time.
The brownstone structure on Ellicott Street built in the 1890’s was “unsound” according to Krog and its demo was approved by the Preservation Board in 2015.
Some history of the building from the Trico Complex Redevelopment Feasibility Study (2012) prepared by Architectural Resources, Foit Albert Associates and Doug Swift Development:
The original four-story, 40,000 square foot brewery building’s brownstone and brick facade can still be seen from Ellicott Street surrounded by newer parts of the factory, and is known as Building No. 1. The building is a load bearing masonry structure and was constructed in the 1890’s for the Weyand Brewing Company at a time when several large breweries were located in a predominantly German American neighborhood.
Christian Weyand (1826-1898), a German speaking shoemaker from the Lorraine region in eastern France had earlier partnered with John Schetter to start the brewing business. Shortly after the inception of the partnership his two sons joined him in the business. Weyand expanded the brewery to a capacity of over one million barrels per year, and built the ice house as a storage facility. The ice house is the only surviving part of the Weyand Brewery, and [Trico founder] Oishei’s decision to adapt and reuse the brewery building preserves one of the few remnants of Buffalo’s once flourishing beer-making industry.
A courtyard will be created post-demolition, part of Krog’s plan to bring offices, retail, apartments and an extended-stay hotel to the complex.