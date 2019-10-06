Construction Watch: The West End

Site work is well underway for The West End project in Waterfront Village being developed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation. Prices for the twenty townhouses begin at $850,000.
Located on a 2.4-acre parcel at 240-260 Lakefront Boulevard, the three-story townhouses will each have three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car attached garage, and 2,700 to 3,500 sq.ft. of living space.
The design by Carmina Wood Morris calls for eight townhouses between the Marina Park and Portside developments, a green space along Erie Basin Marina, and three, four-unit townhouse buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle.
The first phase of 12 units will be ready for occupancy in the Spring.
Get Connected: Deacon Tasker, HUNT, 716.208.7007