Construction Watch: The West End

Site work is well underway for The West End project in Waterfront Village being developed by Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation.  Prices for the twenty townhouses begin at $850,000.

Located on a 2.4-acre parcel at 240-260 Lakefront Boulevard, the three-story townhouses will each have three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a two-car attached garage, and 2,700 to 3,500 sq.ft. of living space.

The design by Carmina Wood Morris calls for eight townhouses between the Marina Park and Portside developments, a green space along Erie Basin Marina, and three, four-unit townhouse buildings along Lakefront Boulevard and Ojibwa Circle.

The first phase of 12 units will be ready for occupancy in the Spring.

Get Connected: Deacon Tasker, HUNT, 716.208.7007

