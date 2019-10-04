Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: The Forge

It is a beehive of activity at Broadway and Mortimer where a 159-unit residential project is under way. The Forge on Broadway will include 159 residential units, with 85 percent of those being affordable.

The apartment building that is under construction is four-stories along Broadway and three-stories along Mortimer Street. There will eventually be 25 townhouses constructed along the north end of Mortimer, across the street from the Sycamore Village subdivision, and also along the south side of Sycamore Street.

Exterior materials will include aluminum panels, horizontal lap siding, aluminum railings, brick veneer, and architectural block.

Stuart Alexander and Associates, SCG Development and Dr. Rhonda Ricks are the developers. Silvestri Architects designed the project.

