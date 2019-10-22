Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Campus West

A four-story apartment building is underway at the corner of Maryland and West Street.  Anthony LoRusso is developing the building that will include 48 micro-apartment units.

The $8 million building is north of LoRusso’s 58-unit Allentown Square Apartments project.  Apartments will be 550 sq.ft. one-bedroom units with rents of approximately $1,000 per month.

