Construction Watch: Black Rock Freight House

The $10 million redevelopment of the historic Black Rock Freight House on Tonawanda Street is winding down and we’re getting a good look at the finished product. The project is being tackled by the Frizlen Group, Common Bond Real Estate, and BRD Construction.
The 800-foot-long narrow building dates back to 1906 and originally served as a New York Central rail station along the Beltline up until the 1960s. It will feature 35 two-bedroom apartments with some of the units featuring a mezzanine level. Units will have private access from the rear of the building. Windows are being installed in the former loading dock bays along Tonawanda Street. The dock bay windows are surrounded in details to simulate the look of the historic loading doors.
There will also be 2,800 sq.ft. of commercial space and a patio at the south end of the building. The space will feature high ceilings, steel roof trusses, and exposed brick. Schneider Real Estate Services is overseeing the commercial space leasing.