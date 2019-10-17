Construction Watch: 459 Broadway

A self-storage facility in a former manufacturing facility is under construction on the near east side. Daniel Blanchard’s 459 Broadway LLC is repurposing the former Drescher Paper Box facility located at the corner of Broadway and Spring Street. Two-hundred climate controlled self-storage units are planned.
The climate controlled self-storage facility will include a retail presence facing Broadway to include sales of moving and packing supplies, office supplies and mailbox services intended to serve both residential and commercial customers.
Off-street parking for the complex is proposed along Spring Street.